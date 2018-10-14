FIRST ALERT: Saturday 6 p.m. forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For tonight look for mostly clear and cool conditions with lows in the lower to mid 60s.
As we head into Sunday expect mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.
For Sunday, night temperatures will be slight warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
For Monday, we have a 50% chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two with highs in the mid 80s.
Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with a 50% chance for showers with highs in the lower 80s.
By Wednesday we have cloudy skies but only a 20% chance for a shower. It will also be cooler with high in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy in Thursday with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
A chance for isolated showers returns on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
