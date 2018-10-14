Antonio Brown's late TD sends Steelers over Bengals 28-21

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) (Gary Landers)
By JOE KAY | October 14, 2018 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 4:36 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the eve of Le'Veon Bell's possible return, and Antonio Brown turned a short pass into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left as the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another improbable comeback in Cincinnati, beating the Bengals 28-21 on Sunday.

Make it eight straight and counting.

"We've been in that situation a lot, and I knew we were going to do it," Brown said.

They always do.

The Steelers (3-2-1) have rallied three times in the final minute at Paul Brown Stadium to keep that streak going. After Joe Mixon's 4-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left got the Bengals (4-2) thinking they might finally have their breakthrough, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers stunned them again.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Roethlisberger came to the line on the decisive play and saw that the Bengals were set for an all-out blitz with no safeties to guard against a big play. He immediately thought it could be a touchdown.

"When you see that look, it's how fast can I get him the ball," said Roethlisberger, who is 14-2 in his career at Paul Brown Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) dives for extra yards against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown (52) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Brown caught a short pass and outran the secondary for the winning score, leaving thousands of Steelers fans twirling their towels in the stands. The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis' 16 seasons as Bengals coach, including a pair of playoff wins.

"Imagine how we feel," Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. "I imagine how the fans feel."

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard (21) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
They've seen this ending so many times before. There was a scuffle among players after Andy Dalton's final pass fell incomplete.

The Steelers have found their stride behind Conner , who became the featured back when Bell decided to hold out. He has run for more than 100 yards in each of the last two games, and his two 1-yard touchdown runs Sunday put him in the company of a pair of Steelers Hall of Famers.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Conner has seven rushing touchdowns in six games, joining Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers with that accomplishment.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had a spectacular catch — leaping over cornerback Darqueze Dennard and taking the ball way — that set up Conner's second touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) caches a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd had a solid game against his hometown team, catching touchdowns of 2 and 14 yards .

Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict was in the middle of several dustups. He had words with Roethlisberger only 3 minutes into the game. He stepped over Conner on the running back's first touchdown, prompting a teammate to push him away before the situation could escalate.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Burfict also hit Brown in the head — he wasn't penalized — after a catch, causing the receiver to leave for a couple of plays. Burfict's hit to Brown's head helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 playoff win in 2015. Burfict yelled at a reporter in the locker room after the game for asking a teammate about the hit on Brown's head.

"A nasty hit," Brown said.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) dives in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
SHAZIER'S RETURN

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returned to the stadium where he suffered a spinal injury last December. He's been on the sideline for games. His return to Paul Brown Stadium was emotional for all the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger prepares to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
"Seeing him walking off the field and walking off with him was special," Roethlisberger said.

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin works the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard missed a second straight game with a knee injury. LB Nick Vigil left with an injured left knee in the first quarter. Dennard hurt his right shoulder on Smith-Schuster's catch and didn't return. S Shawn Williams left in the second half with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton prepares to throw in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Steelers: Have their bye week.

Bengals: Play Sunday night at Kansas City. The Bengals are 0-5 on Sunday night since 2011.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis works the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Cincinnati. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 28-21. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) picks up wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) after he scored a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. The Steelers won 28-21. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
