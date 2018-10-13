Salvation Army in Hattiesburg helping Micheal victims

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Hattiesburg is lending a hand to those affected by Hurricane Michael.
This morning, staff members Vashun Hutton and Wanda Lawrence took a catering truck to help storm victims in the Albany, Georgia area. They’ll deliver meals to those in need, and will join dozens of other Salvation Army crews already in the area.
“I know that we’ll see a lot of destruction, but I am planning on being what The Lord would have me to be, as far as tending to the people in the community,” Hutton said.
“We’ve seen it before here in Hattiesburg with Katrina and other storms," Lawrence said. “But, this is probably their first and we’re just going to give them an encouragement and a word.”
Capt. Stacey Connelly, Corps Officer, Hattiesburg Salvation Army says the main objective is to help those in need.
“Our main mission is to meet human need and in Jesus' name without discrimination and what better way to do that then when people have lost everything,” Connelly said.
Hutton and Lawrence will be deployed for two weeks.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.