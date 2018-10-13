Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center needs donations

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In Hattiesburg, the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center is on its last leg unless it receives help. The center is a nonprofit organization that is funded by donations, community support and state grants.
The youth center holds classrooms, a cafeteria, a church, youth garden and many other rooms to hold kids within the community. Staff members that work at the center say that funds are low and they need the community’s help to get the center back up and running.
“Yes, it’s very important to the community,” said Hattiesburg resident Ruth Hargett. “It’s been a service as well as a church to the community, because when they tore friendship church down they used this as a church ,its sort of like holy ground.”
Currently, the center is not open due to maintenance issues.
“Generations behind me are bringing it up and doing a good job with this building, because like anything, supplies or something they give, they give out Christmas gifts to kids that can’t get Christmas gifts when their parents cant give something like that. They feed a lot of people in the summer program.”
Employees say they hope to be able to open up again soon for kids in the community.
For more information, visit OseolaMcCartyydc.org.
