Northeast Lamar Fire & Rescue celebrates 40th Anniversary

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A fire department in Lamar County is celebrating 40 years of service to its community.
The firefighters at Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue hosted an open house at their station on Weathersby Road today.
The fire department was founded in 1978. This anniversary party featured hamburgers and hot dogs, displays of fire and rescue vehicles and various training demonstrations.
October is Fire Prevention/Fire Safety Month, so we do a little fire safety presentation for the families and the kids and things, and just kind of promote what happens in the fire service and EMS service here in Lamar County," Kyle Hill, Chief, Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue said.
Northeast Lamar responded to its first call for service in August of 1978. It answered nearly 950 calls last year.
