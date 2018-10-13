Motorcyclists hit the streets for 3rd Annual Pink Ribbon Ride

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of motorcyclists hit the highways of the Pine Belt this morning to support those battling breast cancer.
This was the third annual motorcycle ride for the Pink Ribbon Fund, but it was the first to begin and end at Hattiesburg Cycles. Participants rode through Forrest, Covington and Jones counties to raise funds for financial support for breast cancer patients.
So many people here need financial assistance and that’s what we do," said event host Rebecca Owens. "We actually offer financial grants for a variety of different things to help patients during their battle with breast cancer.
For 15 years, the Pink Ribbon Fund has helped breast cancer patients in 17 area counties.
