Waynesboro housing authority director arrested on drug charges

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - The Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Waynesboro, Larry Dunn, was arrested Thursday on drug charges, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.
Dunn is accused of pedaling drugs out of the housing authority building, which is considered federal property. He is charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school.
According to Ashley, a two-year investigation led to Dunn’s arrest. Ashley said undercover detectives purchased drugs from Dunn out of the housing authority building on three occasions.
Dunn had his initial court appearance Friday afternoon. His bond was set at $30,000.
Dunn is facing up to 40 years in prison for each count.
The Board of Directors of the Housing Authority of the City of Waynesboro will meet Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss personnel issues.
Ashley said he will continue to combat the sale and use of drugs in Wayne County.
