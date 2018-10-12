USM hoping to take another step forward vs. UNT

DENTON, MS (WDAM) - Two weeks ago, the University of Southern Mississippi arguably played its best football game of the season, but still came back to Hattiesburg bearing a loss.
“It was a tough deal,” USM coach Jay Hopson said. “Nobody likes to lose.”
But Hopson is hoping that his Golden Eagles can refine the good that they mined from the 24-13 loss at then-10th-ranked Auburn University and put it to good use against one of Conference USA’s top contenders.
USM (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) will make its first conference road trip of the year a visit to the University of North Texas (5-1, 1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
“We’re a football team that we have to get better and better,” Hopson said. “I said that earlier in the year with a new quarterback, young receivers and young running backs, but now we’re seeing it at midseason.
“I like this football team. We’re talented and we haven’t even come close to playing our best football yet.”
The teams will be meeting for the 13th time, with each school winning six times. The Mean Green has won the past two meetings, including a 43-28 victory last season at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Two of C-USA’s top four offenses will be on display Saturday, with the Mean Green ranked first in scoring offense (41.5 points a game), pass offense (328.5 passing yards per game) and total offense (483 yards per game).
Senior quarterback Mason Fine, C-USA’s 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, has been electric, throwing for 15 touchdowns and just one interception. He stands just 82 yards shy of 2,000 yards passing.
USM ranks fourth in total offense (429 yards per game) and second in passing offense (319 yards per game). Sophomore Jack Abraham ranks second behind Fine, throwing for 11 scores with five interceptions and 1,263 yards.
Both teams rank highly among conference defenses. USM leads the league in total defense (294 yards per game), second in scoring defense (18.5 points per game) and pass defense (170.8 passing yards per game) and fourth in rushing defense (123.2 rushing yards per game).
North Texas ranks third in scoring defense (19.3 points per game), rushing defense (104.8 rushing yards per game) and total defense (334.7 yards per game).
