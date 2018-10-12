Southern Miss faces C-USA’s top offense North Texas

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It will be a battle between two of Conference USA’s best on Saturday in Denton, Texas.
The conference’s top-ranked defense Southern Miss (2-2) visits the No. 1 offense North Texas (5-1) at 1 p.m. at Apogee Stadium.
The Golden Eagles are yielding just 289 total yards per game, which ranks eighth in the nation. The Mean Green are led by junior quarterback Mason Fine who’s top in the C-USA with 319 passing yards per game. North Texas averages over 40 points per game.
“They’re the best offense we’ve played this year,” said USM defensive coordinator Tim Billings. “You talk about Auburn and their players but as far as offensively, this is a team that put up 47 points on Arkansas. Obviously, it all starts with their quarterback, Fine, who’s already thrown for 2,000 yards. They’ve played six games and he’s thrown one interception. And he’s completing 65 percent of his passes so that’s about as far as you gotta go to start out with.”
