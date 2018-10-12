Slithering snake sets off alarm in Virginia high school

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WJLA/CNN) – On Monday, a slithery escape artist set off motion sensors inside Hayfield Secondary School, sending security guards on a mysterious mission.
"Have they found it? Please tell me they located it because I was just in there and my child is in there,” parent Cindy Wade asked with a laugh.
This type of boa constrictor is not a small snake; they can grow between 6 and 10 feet.
"It’s long. Really long,” said student Adam Elkhasouani, who confessed he is scared of snakes.
Big or small snakes don't scare Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer Siobhan Chase, whose shift normally ends at 12:30 a.m.
School security called at 12:15 a.m.
So early Monday, Chase and the Buddy the Boa Constrictor came face-to-face in the school’s lab. The snake didn’t make into the hallway.
"He was a little freaked out when I popped up on top of the cabinet, he was like, 'Oh my god.' And then I just kind of picked him up and he was like, 'Oh, OK I'm used to this,'" Chase said.
Chase is not sure about Buddy’s size, but she believes he became too strong for his tank, which was secured.
She put the Buddy the Boa Constrictor back in the tank, secured it, and piled a few biology books on top - just in case.
"They are a pretty docile snake especially when they are being handled regularly, so it probably is a pretty good animal to have in a science lab," Chase said.
