School bus carrying 9 children crashes into backyard pool

PINE HILLS, FL (CNN) - A school bus carrying nine children collided with a jeep, swerved and crashed into fence and then plunged into a backyard pool.
Authorities believe a dead cat in the road could have caused the jeep’s driver to hit the bus, according to WESH.
The children and bus driver were not hurt.
Another bus picked up the children and took them to school.
The driver of the jeep was hurt, but not seriously.
HAZMAT crews were called to the scene because the bus leaked fuel into the pool.
