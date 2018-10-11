Officials identify 11-year-old killed in 'freak accident’ during Hurricane Michael

SEMINOLE CO., GA (WALB) - Officials in Seminole County have confirmed a child has died as a result of Hurricane Michael.
Sarah Radney, 11, died of massive blunt force trauma as severe weather pummeled Southwest Georgia, according to Seminole County Coroner Chad Smith.
EMA Director Travis Brooks confirmed a child died after a mobile carport was picked up by the wind, crashed through the roof and hit the girl on her head.
Brooks said crews weren’t able to get to Readney until 1:50 a.m. on Thursday. He said it took a long time for crews to get the area cleared so they could reach her.
There are a lot of downed trees and power lines in the county and crews will be back out in the morning to continue cleaning up.
