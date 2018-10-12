Parents and Community Leaders: Forest Hill band suspended from performing for rest of year

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association has issued a notice of penalty to Jackson Public Schools.
This is concerning Forest Hill’s halftime performance at the football game against Brookhaven High School.
According to community leaders and band parents, all band members have been suspended from any performances for the remainder of the school year.
The MHSAA says they based this notice of penalty on “inappropriate conduct”.
A picture from the halftime band performance went viral on social media last week showing students dressed as doctors and nurses holding SWAT team members at gunpoint.
This was performed just days after two Brookhaven officers were gunned down while on duty.
We are working to get you details on this developing update.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.