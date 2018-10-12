Jefferson Davis (6-2) visits Columbia (6-1) in region clash

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Friday marks a huge region 8-3A game for Jefferson Davis and Columbia High.
Both schools are 2-0 atop the region, sitting in a three-way tie with Seminary. The Wildcats are 6-1 under first-year head coach Chip Bilderback with their only loss coming against the defending class 2A state champs Taylorsville.
Columbia gets to host the class 3A defending champion Jaguars on Friday night. “We're excited every Friday night to play football,” Bilderback said. “We're in a tough division. Every week you've got to strap it on and right now both of us are undefeated in the division, so it's an important game. But every game's important, so it's going to be a fun environment. Our kids have worked really hard to get to this point. So, we're excited that they can play in a big-time game and a big-time environment."
“It’s going to be a playoff type atmosphere,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “Both of us are coming into this ball game undefeated in district. Obviously, the winner will be in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the season.”
