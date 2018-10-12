Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s actually chilly this morning as we start off your day in the low 50s, so grab a jacket or a hoodie as you head out the door!! It will be a nice fall day across the area as highs only top out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. You’ll need a jacket as you head out to those Friday night football games as temps fall into the mid 60s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
