Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s actually chilly this morning as we start off your day in the low 50s, so grab a jacket or a hoodie as you head out the door!! It will be a nice fall day across the area as highs only top out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. You’ll need a jacket as you head out to those Friday night football games as temps fall into the mid 60s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.