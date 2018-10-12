Forrest County Schools gets first safe room in the district

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County School District inflated the dome of its first safe room in the district. It’s the model for many others expected to be constructed soon.
The technology of this building originated in 2005 when Greensboro, Kansas was destroyed by an EF-5 tornado and the only building left standing was a round-structured building.
The design of the building was determined to be a safe in dangerous weather that traditional buildings couldn’t withstand.
The district superintendents spoke with us said folks in the district are thrilled.
“We’re really excited with the fact that the safety aspect its going to bring to for our campus and our students and as we continue the different project phases throughout the entire district, that every campus will have structure that’ll be safe and sound for any severe weather in our area,” said Forrest County Schools Superintendent Brian Freeman.
We spoke with a trustee on the Board of Supervisors who said he’s impressed with the building’s capabilities.
“This really is a game changer when it comes to the kids’ safety during bad weather,” Board President David Hogan said.
With the recent threats of bad weather, Freeman said the safe room is right on time.
“This whole area we’re constantly worried about tornadoes and severe weather, so it’s definitely something we’re glad to see happen,” said Freeman.
The project manager with the construction company said the building is certain to give parents districtwide confidence in their kids’ safety.
“When them sirens go off, it’s a great peace of mind for the whole community to know that these children are in a FEMA 361 saferoom protected from a tornado,” said Gregg Kennedy, construction project manager.
The new safe room was funded by FEMA, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and the Forrest County School District.
School district officials are saying they are confident that this will be an asset to the district and provide safety for its staff in students.
