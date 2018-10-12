5 dead in Virginia due to Michael; 5 tornadoes suspected

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Five people were killed Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael roared across Virginia.
According to Virginia State Police, the five deaths were in:
- Charlotte County, where two people were swept away in flood waters after a vehicle became stranded on a bridge. A man’s body was recovered Friday morning; a woman remain missing.
- Pittsylvania County, where a man drowned after he was swept away from his vehicle.
- City of Danville, where two people died in vehicle-flooded related incidents.
- Hanover County, where a firefighter was killed in a crash.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management five tornadoes are suspected across the state, but the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any touch downs.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield said the areas of interest for investigating the tornadoes are Dinwiddie and Amelia counties and include Sutherland, Toano, Gloucester and Mansboro.
Heavy rain dumped as much as 9 inches of rain in the Richmond area. At one point, the Virginia Department of Transportation said 1,000 roads were closed.
Dominion Energy also reported that a half million people were without power at the height of the storm.
