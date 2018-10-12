Community, leaders hold ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after deadly weekend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Community members and leaders gathered on Dabbs Street for a Stop the Violence rally on Thursday night after a deadly weekend rattled residents.
A man died Saturday night after an altercation led to a stabbing, and three people were injured in shooting on Sunday night. Both incidents happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.
"Am I going to be safe enough to open the doors of my store?” asked a local store owner. “My son got shot three months ago and thank God it went through the back and out the top. A bullet doesn’t have a name.”
Residents at the rally signed up for a community watch to help keep Dabbs Street safe.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spoke at the rally, as well as Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker, who announced the beginning of “Operation Quality of Life.” The operation will include two patrol officers from each shift roaming freely throughout the city, around the clock, to maintain the quality of life.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the officers will be visible on foot, bicycles and patrol cars and members of the community are encouraged to interact with them, get to know them and share valuable information.
The two officers on each shift will continuously roam the city and be isolated from the intense call volume of patrol, according to Moore.
