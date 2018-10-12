Collins PD expanding force

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - The Collins Police Department is expanding its ranks of full-time officers. The city’s board of aldermen has approved the hiring of one new full-time officer and the promotion from part-time to full-time for another officer.
That will bring the total number of full-time officers on the force up to 12. The department also has six part-time officers.
Collins PD is also hiring two new part-time dispatchers. That will bring the total number of full and part-time dispatchers up to seven.
Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder hopes to have the new full-time officer hired in a few weeks.
Aldermen also approved the purchase of a new patrol car for the police department.
