3 charged in Dabbs Street shooting investigation; 4 wanted for questioning

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Three more suspects have been arrested and charged in the investigation into a Dabbs Street shooting that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.
Hattiesburg police arrested Jakobe Woullard, 18, Terra Hundley, 46, and Kala Hundley, 30, overnight. All three are charged with hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance.
Ashley Taylor, 22, and a 17-year-old were arrested earlier this week in relation to the shooting. Both have been charged with hindering prosecution.
Investigators are still looking for four people for questioning in the investigation. HPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for Victoria McDonald, Malik McDonald, Michael May and D’Jarvis Hundley.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said D’Jarvis is also wanted on felony charges related to a shooting that happened on Sept. 25. Moore said D’Jarvis is a known member of a criminal street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, your asked to call Hattiesburg police or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.