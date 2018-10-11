Woman killed, infant injured in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a Wayne County woman Wednesday. Reports show the 911 call came into authorities around 5 a.m.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, a 45-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was involved in a crash with a tanker truck at the intersection of State Route 145 and U.S. Highway 45 just north of Waynesboro.
A 6-month-old child was also injured in the crash. The infant was air lifted to a hospital in Jackson. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
According to various reports, the woman was trying to cross Highway 45 to head north when the tanker truck struck her vehicle.
The accident is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
