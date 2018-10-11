Wayne County schools no longer buying Nike products

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District will no longer be buying Nike products in light of the company’s recent advertising campaign with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
A school official said this is in support of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s decision to stop purchasing anything Nike. Superintendent Bobby Jones said that he supports people buying what they like, but he’s a steward of his department’s money and can no longer support the Nike brand.
“First responders, our military, our police, they all have such a thankless job, you know, they’re a lot like our teachers and our educators, our principles, our administrators," Jones said. “So I wanted to be in support of them just like I would love for them to be in support of us.”
In 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem prior to games, saying it was a protest of racial injustices in the United States.
