7 wanted for questioning in Dabbs Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have identified seven individuals wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on Dabbs Street that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.
Officials with the police department said investigators would like to speak with Malik McDonald, Jakobe Woullard, Michael May, Victoria McDonald, Kala Hundley, Terra Hundley and D’Jarvis Hundley.
D’Jarvis, 19, is also wanted on felony charges in connection to a shooting that happened at Mobile and East 8th streets on Sept. 25.
Two suspects have already been charged in connection to the Dabbs Street shooting. On Monday, 22-year-old Ashley Taylor and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.