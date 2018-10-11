Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

Tomorrow. we will see scattered t-storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. This weekend will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s!! We’ll warm up on Sunday back to the mid 80s, but it will be short lived when a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives on Monday, taking our highs back down into the mid 70s for next week.