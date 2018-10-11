Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! The cold front has moved though and it has brought the cooler air!! We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and temps in the low 60s! We’ll warm up this afternoon to the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with sunny skies and low humidity!
Winds will be breezy from the northwest as high as 10-15 mph this afternoon since we’re on the outer edge of Michael as it moves into the Carolinas. Temps this evening will be nice as they fall into the 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s.
Tomorrow is definitely going to feel like fall as highs only top out into the upper 70s with temps in the 60s and 50s for those football games!! Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow. we will see scattered t-storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. This weekend will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s!! We’ll warm up on Sunday back to the mid 80s, but it will be short lived when a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives on Monday, taking our highs back down into the mid 70s for next week.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.