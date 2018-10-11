Southern Miss commitment list grows to 15

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Last year, the University of Southern Mississippi had a strong junior college presence in the 2018 football signing class.
Not so much so far for 2019.
Goldeneaglepride.com. listed 15 players through Thursday afternoon from five states giving non-binding verbal commitments to USM.
None were junior college players.
Eight players, including Hattiesburg High School cornerback Jadarrius Perkins and Purvis High School offensive lineman Matthew Ryals, hail from Mississippi.
Another trio, including three-star prospects in Gulf Coast High School tight end Luke Baker and Superior Collegiate Academy receiver Chris Scruggs Jr., were recruited out of Florida.
USM also has commitments from players from Texas (two), Alabama (one) and Georgia (one).
All have indicated they intend to sign in December’s early signing period.
VERBAL COMMITMENTS (2018-19)
Name Position, Ht., Wt., School/Hometown
- Dee Baker, RB, 6-0, 170, Northwest Rankin HS/Flowood
- Luke Baker, TE, 6-4, 198, Gulf Coast HS /Naples, Fla.
- Kendrick Brown, WR, 6-2, 195, Meridian HS/Meridian
- Jarrett Guest, ATH, 6-3, 172, Kennesaw Mountain HS/Acworth, Ga.
- Khalen Leonard, CB, 6-3, 175, Texas Prep Academy/Alvin, Texas
- T.Q. Newsome, ATH, 6-1, 205, Gulfport HS/Gulfport
- Tahveon “Taz” Nicholson, ATH, 4-11, 179, Robert E. Lee HS/Jacksonville, Fla.
- Jadarrius Perkins, CB, 6-2, 175, Hattiesburg HS/Hattiesburg
- Matthew Ryals, OT, 6-7, 280, Purvis HS/Purvis
- Sam Saxton, QB, 6-5, 190, St. Michael’s Academy/Austin, Texas
- Chris Scruggs Jr., WR, 6-2, 175, Superior Collegiate Academy/Clearwater, Fla.
- Louis Smith, C, 6-3, 294, D ‘Iberville HS/Biloxi
- Jakryus Williams, WR, 5-10, 175, Saraland HS/Saraland, Ala.
- Corey Wilson, RB, 6-0, 175, Warren Central HS/Vicksburg
- Coker Wright, C, 6-4, 275, Brookhaven HS/Brookhaven
