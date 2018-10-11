Southeastern Baptist College to be featured in PBS series

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A camera crew from the Public Broadcasting Service was on the campus of Southeastern Baptist College on Thursday morning, shooting a segment for the “PBS On Demand” series.
The segment will focus on the growth of the school, which is a private college founded in 1948.
SBC recently restarted its basketball program, which was shut down 30 years ago. The school will host its first home game later this month.
The segment will air on PBS sometime in the next six months.
