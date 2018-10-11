PIB hosting temporary application center for TSA Pre Check program

By Charles Herrington | October 10, 2018 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:16 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For the third time, Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is helping decrease the wait time for travelers going through airport security.

The airport, along with the Transportation Security Administration, is hosting a temporary application center this week for the TSA’s Pre Check program.

People who enroll are pre-screened and allowed to board their flights much quicker.

“You’ll get fingerprinted and you’ll get a background check and if you’re cleared like most people are, then it kind of puts you through the fast lane so you don’t have to go through, you’re a trusted traveler as they started calling it years ago,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

“Everybody needs to try to do that, it’ll make the lines in the airport easier, it’ll make your experience better, so I think it’s a great idea,” said Linda Greer of Purvis.

She and her husband, Don, enrolled in the program at the airport Wednesday.

Enrollees must bring proof of identity and citizenship and pay a fee of $85, which is good for five years.

