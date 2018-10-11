Pearl River goalkeeper Lie picks up dual honors

POPLARVILLE, MS _ (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College men’s soccer team goalkeeper Kobe Lie was named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ “Goalkeeper of the Week” for the third time this season.
And after a performance that saw him stop 18 of 19 shots directed his way in a pair of MACJC South Division matches, Lie doubled down, picking up “Goalkeeper of the Week” honors from the National Junior and Community Athletic Association.
It marked the second time this season and the fourth time in his career that the sophomore from Hattiesburg had picked up state and national honors in the same week.
Lie stopped seven shots in PRCC’s 3-0 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before stopping 11-of-12 shot on-goal in the Wildcats’ 1-0 loss at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Lie and PRCC (10-3, 5-2 South Division) continued their winning ways earlier this week, taking a 3-0 decision at Meridian Community College. Mike Jimenez picked up a goal and an assist, Kealan Baggett and Jonovan Cucurullo scored a goal apiece and Joe Elliott added two assists.
Lie, who logged four saves against the Eagles on his way to his sixth shutout of the season, stands scattered across the NJCAA’s statistics, including:
- Tied for second in shutouts (six)
- Tied for third in victories (10)
- Eighth in minutes played
- 10th in save percentage (.879)
- 16th in saves (84)
- 34th in goals/against average (0.94)
The Wildcats will wrap up regular-season play at 7 p.m. on Friday, welcoming archrival Jones College (10-1. 5-1) to Poplarville.
