One Tank Trip: Louisiana swamp tour

SLIDELL, LA (WDAM) - WDAM hit the road again for our final installment in our One Tank Trip Series, this time traveling to Slidell, Louisiana to tour the Honey Island Cypress Swamp.
Dr. Wagner’s Honey Island Swamp Tours, located by the boat ramp on the West Pearl River, offers unique boat tours of one of the least-altered river swamps in the United States. You hop on a boat and feel like you are being taken miles from civilization into the wild.
A few minutes after getting into the water we spotted our first alligator, and it was a big one. Our tour guide told us the gator, named El Guapo, was a known visitor of the tours and has been measured at roughly 14-15 feet long.
El Guapo loved marshmallows, which helped the tour guide lure him right next to our boat to give us a good look at him.
We continued down the West Pearl River and saw several fishing cabins built alongside the river. Then our guide opened up on the throttle and we went flying down the river.
Later, we entered Oxbow Lake off the river where we found a younger gator who was a little more aggressive, jumping way out of the water to grab a marshmallow on a stick. In another part of the swamp we encountered about a dozen more gators and even a family of raccoons.
The tour lasted almost two hours and was an absolute blast.
After the tour, we traveled north to Picayune to visit the Teddy Bear House Museum, located in downtown Picayune. Inside, you can find more than 15,000 teddy bears of all shapes, sizes and ages.
There is also Teddy Roosevelt memorabilia, who is the namesake of the teddy bear. The museum goes all out for holidays and the tour was decked out in spooky Halloween decorations during our visit, but we were told Christmas is a must see.
The museum takes you through the history of the teddy bear and includes a theater and tea room, where you can get snacks, tea, soda and ice cream.
It’s a great stop for families of all ages.
The total mileage of the trip was only 180 miles from Hattiesburg.
