New recording of Sinema implying Arizona produces: 'Crazy'

She spun what to Democrats is a familiar story — that Pearce was carrying hardline immigration bills and other conservative legislation on abortion and health care at the behest of racist anti-immigrant groups and a corporate-backed conservative organization that writes "model legislation" for state lawmakers. And she gave what turns out to be a prescient warning to Texas liberals, who have since watched the GOP gain in their state Legislature and pass increasingly hardline immigration laws. "Why it's important to think about what's happening in Arizona," Sinema said, "is simply because that's what's coming to your state next."