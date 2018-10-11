MS non-profits host leadership forum

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It was all about connecting communities and leaders to resources during the Non-Profit Leadership Forum hosted at the Lake Terrace Convention Center on Oct. 11. Representatives of various non-profits in the Pine Belt gathered to learn more about increasing funds, raising social awareness and recruitment.
The event, which was hosted by Volunteer Mississippi, Mississippi Center for Non-profits and the Mississippi Association of Grant Makers, included breakout sessions discussing topics such as building online communities through social media.
The leadership forum makes multiple stops in Mississippi. The next forum will take place in Jackson on Oct. 31.
