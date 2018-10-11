Mortgage rates leap to 7-year highs; 30-year at 4.90 percent

Mortgage rates leap to 7-year highs; 30-year at 4.90 percent
FILE- This Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows a home offered for sale in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga. On Thursday, Oct. 11, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (John Bazemore)
October 11, 2018 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:37 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates leaped this week to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates that has gripped financial markets.

Costs for would-be homebuyers are climbing. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to an average 4.90 percent this week from 4.71 percent last week. That's the highest level for the benchmark rate since April 2011. A year ago, it stood at 3.91 percent.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 4.29 percent this week from 4.15 percent last week.

The Federal Reserve recently signaled its confidence in the economy by raising a key interest rate for a third time this year, forecasting another rate hike before year's end.