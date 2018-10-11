Man charged with murder in Hattiesburg stabbing

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a man with first-degree murder on Thursday after a deadly stabbing over the weekend.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 55-year-old Orange Victory Nelson, also known as Owen Nelson, was charged in the death of 37-year-old Marlon Brown, who died after an altercation led to a stabbing on the night of October 6.
Brown was found in the street in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around 8 p.m. and transferred to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Moore.
Police said the altercation that led to the stabbing was an isolated incident that began earlier in the day.
Moore said Nelson is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.
