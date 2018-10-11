Laurel man accused of inappropriate contact with teen

A Laurel man is charged with molestation after allegedly kissing and inappropriately touching a teenage girl. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Laurel man is charged with molestation after allegedly kissing and inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began in September after the teen’s mother reported her daughter had been touched inappropriately.

When investigators interviewed the teen, she said Edward O’Neil Sellers had come into her room, kissed her and touched her inappropriately, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sellers, 22, was arrested and charged with molestation. After being booked at the Jones County Jail, Sellers’ bond was set at $5,000.

