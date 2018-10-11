Lady Bobcats clinch South Division soccer crown

PERKINSTON, MS (WDAM) - Aimee Durn’s penalty kick with less than three minutes to play gave No. 16 Jones College a 1-0 victory Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Alexis Wilson logged the shutout as the Lady Bobcats sewed up their third consecutive Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division championship. JC has won the South Division seven of the past 11 years.
JC (9-2, 6-0 South Division) will host the final two rounds of the MACJC women’s soccer state tournament on Oct. 20-21, at Bobcat Sports Field. The semifinal and championship rounds will follow the Oct. 18 quarterfinals, which will be played on various campuses across the state.
The Lady Bobcats will continue winding down its regular-season schedule, visiting archrival Pearl River Community College at 5 p.m. Friday in Poplarville.
