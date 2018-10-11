Former 'Top Chef' contestant writes she has year to live

This May 9, 2017 photo released by Bravo shows cooking contestant Fatima Ali during season 15 of the competition series, "Top Chef," in Denver. Ali says she has a year to live. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumor in January. However, Ali wrote Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in an essay for Bon Appetit that the cancer is back. She says her oncologist told her she has a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. (Tommy Garcia/Bravo via AP) (AP)