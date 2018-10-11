Community tips lead to drug arrest in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Complaints and tips from the community and neighborhood watch program led to a drug arrest in Jones County on Wednesday.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the information led investigators to a home on Ovett-Moselle Road, where 32-year-old Joseph Stringer was arrested.
Stringer was wanted by the department for drug-related charges.
During a search of the home, investigators found 43 grams of methamphetamine, several ounces of marijuana and ecstasy. The sheriff’s department said a .38 caliber pistol was also found in Stringer’s pocket when he was arrested.
According to the sheriff’s department, investigators believe Stringer was running a business out of his home to cover up the traffic he generated by selling drugs.
Stringer was booked into the Jones County Jail on charges of possession of meth and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The sheriff’s department says this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests and charges are possible.
