“Armed and dangerous” suspect wanted by Hattiesburg police

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”
Police said 19-year-old D’Jarvis Hundley, aka Polo, is wanted of felony charges in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of Mobile Street and East 8th Street on Sept. 25.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said Hundley is also wanted for questioning in last weekend’s shooting on Dabbs Street.
According to Moore, Hundley is a know member of a criminal street gang.
If you have any information on Hundley’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
