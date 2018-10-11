AR inmates forced to wear Nike in mugshots, activist says

Civil rights activist Shaun King shared this photo on Twitter. (Source: Twitter/@shaunking)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 11, 2018 at 8:36 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 5:43 PM

UNION COUNTY, AR (WMC) - Arkansas inmates were forced to wear Nike shirts in their mugshots, according to one civil rights activist.

Shaun King shared a photo of inmates in Union County, Arkansas, wearing Nike T-shirts in their mugshots.

King said a source told him the Nike shirts were done to mock Colin Kaepernick, who's at the center of a recent Nike ad.

All mugshots have since been removed from Union County Sheriff's Office's website.

Kaepernick has been a controversial figure since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the National Anthem before games to protest racial injustice.

