Tuesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Today, will be cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 60s.
By Thursday expect sunshine to return and much cooler weather through at least Saturday. Highs will rain from the low 80s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday and in the low 80s again on Saturday. Lows will be in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday mornings and in the upper 50s on Sunday morning.
Another cold front is expected to reach the area by next Tuesday bringing with it another shot of cool air with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Hurricane Michael is of no threat at all to us in the Pine Belt!
