Ronald Reagan is waving to crowds again - as a hologram

Former President Ronald Reagan appears in western attire, as he might appear at his Santa Barbara ranch, but as a hologram, on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage. Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers) (AP)