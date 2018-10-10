Roller derby makes comeback in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A group of women is bringing the intense contact sport of roller derby back to the Pine Belt.
Rebel Army Derby co-founder Heather “Hazmat” Holliday, who is also a real estate broker in Poplarville, is going into her 10th year competing and says she’s excited to see where the team goes in the future and hopes more people will get involved.
“We recruit from a lot of different areas,” Holliday said. “Facebook, roller skating rinks, Live at 5 in downtown Hattiesburg and pretty much anywhere and everywhere. You sit down next us and we’ll talk to you about roller derby all night.”
If you want to see the Rebel Army Derbys in action, the team will be competing this Saturday at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center a 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
For more information about the team, you can visit their Facebook page Rebel Army Derby.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.