Player of the Week - Hattiesburg’s Darius Ruffin

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg (7-0) needed just 27 snaps on Friday to score eight touchdowns in a 60-7 rout of Pearl River Central.
Senior Darius Ruffin needed just five catches to score four touchdowns and rack up 249 yards receiving.
"I knew I really wanted to have a really big game because I kind of let my team down the game before,” Ruffin said. “I dropped about four passes and just wanted to come back a lot stronger this week."
“He works hard on the field, perfects his craft, runs great routes, has great hands,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “Tons of reps at practice every day. He's not one of those guys where he takes himself out just to be standing around. He continues to work and I think that's paid off for him. I hope our young guys are watching and paying attention to how his work ethic really pays off for him."
It’s paying off for his team as well. Ruffin is Hattiesburg’s leading receiver with 29 receptions for 705 yards. The unbeaten Tigers are averaging 47 points per game and the scariest thing for Hattiesburg’s opponents – Ruffin is just one of many weapons.
“We have a [motto] for our offense called ‘quick six,’ Ruffin said. “So, as soon as we get the ball, we try to score as quick as we can. We have a lot of athletes, a lot of playmakers all across the field.”
“We’re fortunate to have guys that can make plays,” Vance said. “[Ruffin]’s one of those guys. We have several guys on our team that can make plays. Any given Friday night, if one’s not having a great night we feel like another guy’s ready to step up."
