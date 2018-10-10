Petal Fire Dept. recognizes Fire Prevention Week

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department is recognizing National Fire Prevention Week by educating people on the importance of fire safety.
Things such as a place to meet outdoors and knowing where your viable exits and fire alarms are located are important in case of an emergency.
“We’re just trying to get the word out trying to educate people about the importance of fire safety,” said Katherine Minyard, administrative assistant with the Petal Fire Department. “We just want to make sure that kids and parents know that there should be two ways out, a window or a door. Make sure your smoke detectors are working and don’t be scared of firefighters if you see them, that we are your friends and we are here to help and make sure everyone knows how to call 911.”
The department was at Petal’s Ace Hardware on Wednesday, and will be at Petal’s Walmart on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Lowe’s Home Improvement on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to come and meet Sparky the fire dog and members of the Petal Fire Department.
