ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Video Surveillance shows man intentionally setting trailer fire in Jefferson Davis Co.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Terrified doesn’t even begin to describe the emotions of a Bassfield man after seeing video surveillance of his trailer on fire. On July 26, Malcolm Williams and his girlfriend woke up to the scene in their home in the 100 block of Graves Keys Road in Jefferson Davis County.
“We (were) awakened by the sound of the fire alarm,” he said. “It was very loud, so I immediately jumped from the sofa. I could smell smoke and see the flames starting to enter the trailer.”
Williams says his fear stems from the idea of knowing the man who set his trailer on fire.
“I believe that the person in the video is an associate who Shanise and I had a disagreement with about 7 months ago,” he said.
The incident happened just before midnight, according to Williams.
“We are very afraid,” he said referring to his girlfriend Shanise Barnes. “We have not had a complete night of sleep since this incident occurred.”
Had it not been for the video surveillance system installation prior to the fire, Williams says he wouldn’t been able to see the terrifying act himself.
“Actually, I had just installed the cameras around my house as a protection measure because Shanise said she (saw) a large animal around our home,” he said. “I never thought that something like this would actually be caught on camera. When I went back to review the footage, I thought we really could have died. This person really tried to kill me and those that I care about.”
WDAM-TV reached out to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office who referred our questions to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“It is still under investigation and per our State Fire Marshal’s policy, we do not comment on open investigations,” said Donna Cromeans, Mississippi Insurance Department director of public relations. “… We just can’t comment on the case.”
Williams says he’s kept in contact with the local authorities, but worries that something deadly may happen before his family gets any justice.
“I contacted the local fire marshal and police and they said that they would look into the incident,” he said. “However, two months have passed without any updates. At this point, Shanise and I do not think that they are taking this incident seriously and we are afraid for our lives and for the lives of those who live with us.”
Barnes’ son also lives with the couple. But, he wasn’t at home at the time of the fire.
“Shanise’s son--- Caden--- is only 10 years of age,” Williams said. “This incident has truly troubled him.”
According to Williams, authorities say they can’t identify the man in the video.
“I believe that the person in the video is connected to the local fire department and they are refusing to bring him in to question him as a result of this affiliation,” he said.
Williams provided WDAM-TV with the video surveillance footage that shows a man circling around a trailer with what appears to be an object in his hand. Eventually, a fire erupts on the side of the mobile home.
“Luckily, I was able to put out the fire fairly quickly after it was started,” Williams said. “The sounding of the fire alarm alerted me in enough time to put the fire out in time, which minimized the damage to $3,000. Nevertheless, this cost will be difficult to manage as I am on a fixed income.”
Without an arrest in the case, Williams has contemplated several options including moving away.
“We have seriously considered this; however, I cannot financially afford to move at this time,” he said. “I am in the process of saving up to find a new place, but this town is so small, it would not be hard for the person who has targeted me and my family to find us. We just want the person caught so that we can move on with our life and finally get some rest.”
Despite Williams lack of faith in local law enforcement, his optimism that the suspect will be brought to justice and soon remains.
“We keep thinking that they will return to our home to finish the job,” he said. “The person who did this is still out walking the streets and may be seen in Lamar County and Jefferson Davis County. At any point, this person can decide to come back and hurt me and those who I care about.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.