Laurel Housing Authority hosts ‘Turn up for Pink’

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Community members gathered at the Laurel Housing Authority to not only remember, but also honor those who have lost their battle with breast cancer. People across the world recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Rep. Omeria Scott, a breast cancer survivor, was the guest speaker for the event. She discussed the need for better healthcare for women especially those suffering from breast cancer. She urged those in attendance to call on their local politicians to fight on their behalf in an effort to get the necessary treatment they deserve. Additionally, she suggested that women in the audience go to the doctor and get checked out.
During the event, attendees participated in a walk and released balloons to honor breast cancer victims and survivors.
About one in eight women in the United States develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime, according to the Breast Cancer Center.
