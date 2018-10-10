The Latest: Michael strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane

Robert Sandousky gestures as he holds up some wire he plans on using to repair one of his fences from storm debris at his home Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Keaton Beach, Fla. Sandousky has ridden out several storms since he moved to the area some 40 years ago. Hurricane Michael continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico heading for the Florida panhandle. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP)