Forrest County Circuit Clerk impressed by voter registration numbers

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - With Election Day less than a month away, the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Forrest County has seen a significant increase in the number of people registering to vote.
“I would say in the last 10 days, we’ve seen 1,000, and that’s just a guesstimate amount, because we haven’t gotten them all in yet,” said Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks. “But, I would say somewhere around 1,000 people registering to vote.”
Wilks said she’s surprised at that number of new registrations, and she’s expecting a string turnout for November’s General Election.
“I’m expecting a really good turnout. I encourage people to come out. We appreciate that the people are registering, but we really need you to go to the polls because that’s what makes the difference,” said Wilks.
Only registered voters may vote in the next election. Absentee ballots are available at the Circuit Clerks Office, and registered voters can vote absentee at that office. Anyone voting absentee for this coming election will need to go by their county circuit clerk’s office by Nov. 3.
She noted that roughly 90 absentee ballots have been cast for this coming election. Wilks said her office will be open on two Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, to accommodate absentee voters.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.