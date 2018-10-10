Davis Timber Co. removed as EPA Superfund site

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Several companies across the United States have been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List including one from Hattiesburg. The EPA made the announcement on Oct. 9 citing that the agency “deleted all or part of 22 sites.”
“Under President Trump, EPA is deleting Superfund sites from the National Priorities List at the fastest pace in more than a decade,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This remarkable accomplishment is proof that cleaning up contaminated lands and returning them to safe and productive use is a top priority of the Trump EPA.”
The news marks the largest number of deletions in one year since 2005, according to a press release. Officials say the Superfund program has “reemerged as a priority to fulfill and strengthen the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.”
The Superfund Task Force was created to provide recommendations to aid in improving and expediting site cleanups along with promoting redevelopment. With site deletions as a major focus of the Superfund Task Force, existing policies and procedures associated with the task force were reviewed. As a result, several recommendations were made causing the EPA to delete 18 sites and portions of four others in fiscal year 2018. In 2016, only three full or partial deletions took place.
In addition to the site deletions, the task force increased the annual number of sites that were returned to communities for redevelopment. According to a press release, communities have the ability to reuse “thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land, often strengthening local economies.”
The reusable sites are now hosts parks, wildlife habitats, neighborhoods, farms and business districts.
The 18 sites EPA completely deleted from the NPL are:
1. C & D Recycling in Foster Township, Pennsylvania;
2. Davenport and Flagstaff Smelters in Sandy, Utah;
3. Davis Timber Company in Hattiesburg, Mississippi;
4. Dorney Road Landfill in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania;
5. Eureka Mills in Eureka, Utah;
6. Frontier Hard Chrome, Inc. in Vancouver, Washington;
7. Fulton Terminals in Fulton, New York;
8. Hatheway & Patterson in Mansfield, Massachusetts;
9. Nutting Truck & Caster Co. in Faribault, Minnesota;
10. Old Esco Manufacturing in Greenville, Texas;
11. Old Southington Landfill in Southington, Connecticut;
12. Ordnance Works Disposal Areas in Morgantown, West Virginia;
13. Reasor Chemical Company in Castle Hayne, North Carolina;
14. Recticon/Allied Steel Corp. in East Coventry Township, Pennsylvania;
15. Union Chemical Co., Inc. in South Hope, Maine;
16. Vancouver Water Station #1 Contamination in Vancouver, Washington;
17. Vancouver Water Station #4 Contamination in Vancouver, Washington; and
18. Whitehouse Oil Pits in Whitehouse, Florida.
The four sites EPA partially deleted are:
1. Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant in Fridley, Minnesota;
2. Omaha Lead in Omaha, Nebraska;
3. Pacific Coast Pipe Lines in Fillmore, California; and
4. Peters Cartridge Factory in Kings Mills, Ohio.
