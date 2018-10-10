Davis Timber Co. removed as EPA Superfund site

The Superfund Task Force was created to provide recommendations to aid in improving and expediting site cleanups along with promoting redevelopment. With site deletions as a major focus of the Superfund Task Force, existing policies and procedures associated with the task force were reviewed. As a result, several recommendations were made causing the EPA to delete 18 sites and portions of four others in fiscal year 2018. In 2016, only three full or partial deletions took place.