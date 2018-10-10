Active shooter training to take place at Seminary school

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -There will be plenty of emergency lights and sirens at Seminary Attendance Center Friday morning, but authorities are telling local residents not to worry.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting active shooter training at the school that day.
Students are out of school Friday and only faculty will be there.
“It just gives us the opportunity, of course, for us, training, all emergency personnel, from police, fire, EMS,” said Layne McLaurin, Covington County under sheriff. “Also, it gives the teachers and the staff, the faculty there, they have protocols during active shooter that they have to do.”
A similar drill was held at Collins High School a couple of months ago.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.